Macerich Co (MAC) Holder Ulysses Management Decreased Stake by $198.93 Billion; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stock Rose, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowered Holding

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 4.63B shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 486,942 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11 million, down from 4.63 billion at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33.04. About 1.18 million shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH IS SAID CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR CEO TO RETIRE; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-STARBOARD VALUE LP CHALLENGES MAJORITY OF MACERICH CO’S MAC.N BOARD; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH NAMES STEVEN HASH INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Backs FY18 FFO $3.92/Shr-FFO $4.02/Shr; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,530 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 42,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 10.60 million shares traded or 53.45% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (Walt) Corp (NYSE:DIS) by 5,000 shares to 234,500 shares, valued at $26.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Fgl Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Financial Bank & Tru holds 31,909 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,161 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 27,384 shares. 63,025 were reported by Royal London Asset Management Limited. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 5,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Apg Asset Mgmt Us reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated holds 0.02% or 438,506 shares. Moreover, Roosevelt Inv Gru has 0.09% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 16,257 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 299 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co Limited holds 255,788 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 231,979 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 119,034 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.03% or 64,516 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invests reported 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MAC’s profit will be $121.48M for 9.60 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.44 million activity. Shares for $649,882 were bought by Stephen Andrea M on Monday, June 24. Shares for $198,450 were bought by O HERN THOMAS E on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb Williams accumulated 0.35% or 144,176 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc invested 1.9% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 65,710 shares. Jcic Asset Management Inc invested in 169 shares or 0% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 45,368 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Patten Group Inc Inc has 0.3% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr stated it has 40,911 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Research stated it has 0.37% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Wellington Shields And Lc accumulated 7,576 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 1832 Asset Lp holds 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 203,300 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank stated it has 786,940 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lmr Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Federated Pa owns 10,563 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Group Inc holds 160,760 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt has invested 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiduciary Claymore Engry I (Prn) (FMO) by 47,284 shares to 609,362 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 3,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $274.93M for 26.95 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.