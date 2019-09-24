Macerich Co (MAC) Holder Ulysses Management Decreased Stake as Share Price Declined; Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Shareholder Logan Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 12,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 137,445 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85 million, up from 125,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.21. About 9.31M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 86,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 263,042 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.81M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.39. About 982,544 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 04/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become Chief Executive Officer of The Macerich Company; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.92 TO $4.02, EST. $3.96; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 20/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Art Coppola is retiring from the mall owner later this year; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Yahoo Mail reimagines the inbox of the future – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Macerich Company (MAC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Based On Its ROE, Is Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adding MAC To The Reliable Income REIT Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Macerich Makes a Good Investment Thesis for Malls – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.39 million activity. COPPOLA EDWARD C had bought 5,000 shares worth $164,400 on Tuesday, June 25. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $409,850 was made by O HERN THOMAS E on Wednesday, May 8. 3,000 Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares with value of $91,280 were bought by Volk Kenneth.

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MAC’s profit will be $122.91 million for 9.31 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.14% negative EPS growth.

