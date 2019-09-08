Macerich Co (MAC) Holder Security Capital Research & Management Has Lowered Position by $18.52 Million as Share Value Declined; Dominion Resources (D) Holding Lifted by Kingfisher Capital Llc

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.37. About 3.74M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 430,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 737,443 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.97 million, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 1.92M shares traded or 3.36% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 30/03/2018 – Macerich Announces Appointment of Peggy Alford to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – Macerich Commences Process for Determining New Permanent CEO; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.39 million activity. O HERN THOMAS E bought $409,850 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Wednesday, May 8. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $700,300 was bought by Stephen Andrea M. $91,280 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by Volk Kenneth on Friday, August 9.

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MAC’s profit will be $117.65 million for 8.68 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.14% negative EPS growth.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of stock was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.