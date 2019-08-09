Macerich Co (MAC) Holder Presima Lifted Holding by $23.08 Million as Market Value Declined; Brunswick (BC) Valuation Declined While Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Cut Stake

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 26.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 65,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 182,879 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, down from 248,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 991,030 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 01/04/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: There are reports a body has been found inside the Bandidos clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 05/03/2018 WECT News: GenX levels at lowest level in raw water source in Brunswick Co. since testing began; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54M, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.98. About 1.56M shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Art Coppola is retiring from the mall owner later this year; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER; 04/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become Chief Executive Officer of The Macerich Company; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH NAMES STEVEN HASH INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,916 shares. Ulysses Ltd Limited Liability Company has 486,942 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). 2,621 were accumulated by Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd. Japan-based Nomura Asset Communication Limited has invested 0.04% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). National Ins Communication Tx owns 21,659 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 13,969 shares. Phocas Finance Corporation has invested 0.03% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Co has 63,981 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Brown Brothers Harriman Com holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Incorporated (Ca) reported 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.44 million activity. $409,850 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by O HERN THOMAS E on Wednesday, May 8. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $700,300 was bought by Stephen Andrea M.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 132,833 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $35.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 10,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,100 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 21.88% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $87.12M for 12.07 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $142,103 activity.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 74,210 shares to 263,367 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 27,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT).