Macerich Co (MAC) Holder Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Lowered Holding as Share Value Declined; Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Cisco (CSCO) by $621,756

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $33.33. About 2.45 million shares traded or 27.86% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board; 19/04/2018 – Shopping Center Veteran Arthur Coppola to Retire as Macerich CEO; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $82, EST. 81C; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Real Estate Adds Macerich, Exits Invitation Homes; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Cisco (CSCO) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 11,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 297,138 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.26 million, down from 308,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Cisco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 16.55 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.87 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 34.88 million shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com invested 4.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt invested in 12,250 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.65% or 422,519 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 366,778 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.92% or 160,519 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks holds 994,462 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1.30 million were reported by Congress Asset Commerce Ma. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 100 shares. Massachusetts-based Choate Invest has invested 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Citizens Northern Corporation holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,172 shares. Bank & Trust Of Stockton owns 5,018 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Tn holds 0.07% or 9,340 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc, -based fund reported 13,408 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold MAC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 145.79 million shares or 7.26% more from 135.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roosevelt Investment owns 0.07% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 16,893 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 904,978 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 9,235 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.02% or 1.96 million shares in its portfolio. Btc Cap Management reported 11,481 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.1% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 73,269 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 76,882 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prudential Fin reported 0.01% stake. 1.24M are held by Fmr Ltd Llc. Phocas Fincl owns 6,833 shares. 263,042 were accumulated by Ulysses Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 4.33M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0% or 19,500 shares.

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MAC’s profit will be $123.75 million for 9.58 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.14% negative EPS growth.

