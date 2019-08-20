Macerich Co Com (MAC) Shareholder Pggm Investments Lowered Position by $45.69 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.42 Million as Stock Rose

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $138.48. About 6.69 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Macerich Co Com (MAC) by 80.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 265,492 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51M, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Macerich Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $28.48. About 1.06 million shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Backs FY18 FFO $3.92/Shr-FFO $4.02/Shr; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board; 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $82, EST. 81C; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman; 04/04/2018 – b8ta At Macerich’s Santa Monica Place Named ‘Store Of The Year’; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 14,497 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 273,200 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Co accumulated 720,101 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 226,658 shares. Presima has invested 9.16% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Glenmede Na holds 69 shares. Amer Assets Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.21% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 148 shares. Pggm Invests has 265,492 shares. Gideon holds 14,902 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Us National Bank & Trust De, Minnesota-based fund reported 4,478 shares. Van Eck Associates owns 26,968 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 15,103 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.25 million activity. Stephen Andrea M bought $649,882 worth of stock. O HERN THOMAS E bought $154,495 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $91,280 was bought by Volk Kenneth.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc Com (NYSE:AZO) by 2,107 shares to 75,996 shares, valued at $77.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pulte Group Inc Com (NYSE:PHM) by 127,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Western Un Co Com (NYSE:WU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dsc Advsr LP has 0.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Athena Advisors Limited Liability invested in 2.48% or 108,246 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability Com holds 3.6% or 797,757 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc reported 3.59% stake. Burney holds 1.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 192,451 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 2.90M shares. Summit Securities Gp reported 1,800 shares. Of Virginia Va reported 195,526 shares. Excalibur Mgmt Corporation holds 4.13% or 37,152 shares in its portfolio. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Incorporated stated it has 5.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Texas-based Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 1.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fort Limited Partnership reported 0.5% stake. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt accumulated 20,148 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 3.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 3.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

