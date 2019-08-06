Macatawa Bank (MCBC) to pay $0.07 on Aug 29, 2019; J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Raised Its Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Position

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased Charles River Laboratories (CRL) stake by 34.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc acquired 7,500 shares as Charles River Laboratories (CRL)’s stock declined 2.05%. The J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc holds 29,060 shares with $4.22M value, up from 21,560 last quarter. Charles River Laboratories now has $6.18B valuation. The stock decreased 4.97% or $6.61 during the last trading session, reaching $126.51. About 384,989 shares traded or 11.41% up from the average. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 27/03/2018 – Charles River Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Charles River Laboratories Sr Unsec Notes ‘BB+’; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Will Request a Meeting With FDA to Discuss CRL’s Points; 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS, PATHOQUEST EXPAND STRATEGIC BIOLOGICS; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $5.77-Adj EPS $5.92; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: CRL IDENTIFIED 4 DEFICIENCIES; 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys 1.3% Position in Charles River; 18/05/2018 – AGILE SAYS FDA COULD NOT APPROVE TWIRLA IN CRL; 16/04/2018 – APRICUS – PRELIMINARY END-OF-REVIEW MEETING MINUTES SUPPORT PLAN TO ADDRESS ISSUES CITED BY FDA IN ITS FEB 15 CRL FOR VITAROS NDA

Macatawa Bank Corp (NASDAQ:MCBC) is expected to pay $0.07 on Aug 29, 2019. (NASDAQ:MCBC) shareholders before Aug 12, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Macatawa Bank Corp’s current price of $9.97 translates into 0.70% yield. Macatawa Bank Corp’s dividend has Aug 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 68,456 shares traded or 74.61% up from the average. Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) has declined 16.22% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MCBC News: 19/04/2018 DJ Macatawa Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCBC); 26/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MACATAWA BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $0.17; 30/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Among 4 analysts covering Charles River Labs (NYSE:CRL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Charles River Labs has $170 highest and $145 lowest target. $157’s average target is 24.10% above currents $126.51 stock price. Charles River Labs had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) rating on Thursday, March 14. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $170 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 13. Jefferies maintained Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life New York has 36,736 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 8,496 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Hsbc Plc holds 0% or 5,663 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Natixis reported 143,659 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Jennison Associates Limited Com accumulated 0% or 9,490 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us invested 0.41% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 134,924 shares. 425,339 are held by Ameriprise Financial. M&T Bancorp has invested 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Tekla Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 10,640 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 8,823 shares. Swiss Bank reported 87,600 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 0.01% stake.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $50,209 activity. 500 shares were bought by Doyle Timothy J., worth $5,128 on Wednesday, May 1. 2,818 shares were sold by Walcott Jill A, worth $28,427 on Monday, February 11. Herr Robert L bought $1,517 worth of stock or 150 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Macatawa Bank Corporation shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 9.98 million shares or 1.61% more from 9.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc has invested 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) for 1.40M shares. Geode Llc has 239,311 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) for 120,761 shares. 40,755 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 11,232 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advsrs Limited holds 4.68% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) for 1.18 million shares. Raymond James holds 17,010 shares. Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 13,500 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 24,100 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 393 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Acadian Asset Lc has invested 0.01% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) or 296 shares. 858 are held by Dorsey Wright Assoc.