Macatawa Bank (MCBC) to pay $0.07 on Aug 29, 2019; Amphenol Has 1.07 Sentiment

Amphenol Corp (APH) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 238 funds started new and increased holdings, while 223 reduced and sold holdings in Amphenol Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 277.88 million shares, down from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Amphenol Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 198 Increased: 169 New Position: 69.

Macatawa Bank Corp (NASDAQ:MCBC) is expected to pay $0.07 on Aug 29, 2019. (NASDAQ:MCBC) shareholders before Aug 12, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Macatawa Bank Corp’s current price of $10.10 translates into 0.69% yield. Macatawa Bank Corp’s dividend has Aug 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 40,469 shares traded or 4.90% up from the average. Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) has declined 16.22% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MCBC News: 26/04/2018 – MACATAWA BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $0.17; 19/04/2018 DJ Macatawa Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCBC); 26/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank 1Q EPS 17c; 30/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $89.09. About 2.02M shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (APH) has risen 1.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND

Nuance Investments Llc holds 4.51% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation for 920,711 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id owns 428,537 shares or 3.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh has 3.85% invested in the company for 214,737 shares. The United Kingdom-based Veritas Investment Management Llp has invested 3.8% in the stock. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 59,969 shares.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78 million for 25.60 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.50 billion. It operates through two divisions, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. It has a 22.83 P/E ratio. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services primarily in Western Michigan. The company has market cap of $344.05 million. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, transaction accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 11.64 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans offered to finance activities and equipment; commercial real estate loans primarily comprising construction and development loans, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans that primarily consist of residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes.

