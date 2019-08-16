Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Midwest Banks company, Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Macatawa Bank Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.06% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Macatawa Bank Corporation has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Macatawa Bank Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macatawa Bank Corporation 0.00% 15.20% 1.50% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Macatawa Bank Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Macatawa Bank Corporation N/A 10 12.37 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

Macatawa Bank Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Macatawa Bank Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Macatawa Bank Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Macatawa Bank Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.17 1.40 2.66

The potential upside of the rivals is 4.73%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Macatawa Bank Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Macatawa Bank Corporation 1.48% 0.19% 1.28% 4.15% -16.22% 6.86% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year Macatawa Bank Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Macatawa Bank Corporation has a beta of 0.5 and its 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Macatawa Bank Corporation’s peers’ beta is 0.82 which is 18.24% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Macatawa Bank Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Macatawa Bank Corporation’s rivals beat on 6 of the 5 factors Macatawa Bank Corporation.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services primarily in Western Michigan. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, transaction accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans offered to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans primarily comprising construction and development loans, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans that primarily consist of residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers cash management services, safe deposit boxes, trust services, ATMs, Internet and banking services, and debit cards, as well as various brokerage services, including discount brokerage, personal financial planning, and consultation regarding mutual funds. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities through 26 branch offices, as well as a lending and operation service facility in Ottawa County, Kent County, and northern Allegan County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, Michigan.