Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) and Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) Contrasting side by side

Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) and Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) compete against each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macatawa Bank Corporation 10 4.50 N/A 0.83 12.37 Chemical Financial Corporation 41 0.00 N/A 3.90 10.78

Table 1 demonstrates Macatawa Bank Corporation and Chemical Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Chemical Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Macatawa Bank Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Macatawa Bank Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macatawa Bank Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.5% Chemical Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.5 shows that Macatawa Bank Corporation is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chemical Financial Corporation is 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.49 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Macatawa Bank Corporation and Chemical Financial Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Macatawa Bank Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Chemical Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Chemical Financial Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $50 consensus price target and a 18.93% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Macatawa Bank Corporation and Chemical Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 32.3% and 89% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Macatawa Bank Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Chemical Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Macatawa Bank Corporation 1.48% 0.19% 1.28% 4.15% -16.22% 6.86% Chemical Financial Corporation -2.1% 1.23% -2.82% -5.72% -27.39% 14.83%

For the past year Macatawa Bank Corporation was less bullish than Chemical Financial Corporation.

Summary

Chemical Financial Corporation beats Macatawa Bank Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services primarily in Western Michigan. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, transaction accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans offered to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans primarily comprising construction and development loans, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans that primarily consist of residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers cash management services, safe deposit boxes, trust services, ATMs, Internet and banking services, and debit cards, as well as various brokerage services, including discount brokerage, personal financial planning, and consultation regarding mutual funds. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities through 26 branch offices, as well as a lending and operation service facility in Ottawa County, Kent County, and northern Allegan County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, Michigan.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers in Michigan. Its products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box services, money transfer services, automated teller machines, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and mortgage banking and other banking services. The company also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 249 banking offices, 8 loan production offices, and approximately 272 automated teller machines. Chemical Financial Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.