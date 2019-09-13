M&R Capital Management Cut Its Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Holding as Share Price Declined; Yy (YY) Holder Knightsbridge Asset Management Lifted Its Stake by $2.96 Million

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 42,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 124,385 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.67 million, up from 81,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 302,112 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 78.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 9,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2,659 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105,000, down from 12,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $37.46. About 4.71 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $145.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 19,091 shares to 51,838 shares, valued at $11.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wasatch Advisors has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 89,697 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp owns 3,075 shares. Autus Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 83,316 shares. Harbour Investment Mgmt Lc owns 14,935 shares. Kistler holds 2,858 shares. 79,421 were reported by Mai Capital Management. Griffin Asset Mngmt invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Central Bank & Trust And stated it has 277 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Salient Cap Advsrs Limited Com reported 24,470 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mathes Co Incorporated has 0.49% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 23,050 shares. Barbara Oil Com stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 300,183 shares. Shelter Mutual has invested 1.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Td Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 482,339 shares.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $442.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD) by 86,944 shares to 274,168 shares, valued at $20.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $566.98M for 22.84 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.