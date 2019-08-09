M&T Bank Decreased Electronic Arts (EA) Position by $420,766 as Market Value Declined; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Valuation Declined While Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Decreased Stake

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 58.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 748,177 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.49M, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.94. About 3.26 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 4,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 19,961 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 24,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $91.58. About 1.56 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 23,815 shares to 143,895 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 122,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $744,971 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 5,744 shares to 65,258 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

