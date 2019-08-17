M&T Bank Cut By $489,795 Its Newell Brands (NWL) Stake; Verb Technology Company (VERB) SI Decreased By 38.63%

M&T Bank Corp decreased Newell Brands Inc (NWL) stake by 15.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. M&T Bank Corp sold 32,653 shares as Newell Brands Inc (NWL)’s stock declined 1.11%. The M&T Bank Corp holds 172,484 shares with $2.65M value, down from 205,137 last quarter. Newell Brands Inc now has $6.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 2.59 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Investor to Avoid Proxy Battle; 11/04/2018 – NEWELL SAYS STARBOARD DID NO INDEPENDENT WORK BEFORE CAMPAIGN; 10/04/2018 – Starboard seeks four board seats at Newell -filing; 02/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – WITH EXPECTED ELECTION OF ATCHISON AND JUDITH SPRIESER AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, NEWELL BRAND’S BOARD WILL COMPRISE 11 DIRECTORS; 31/05/2018 – NZ WINDFARMS LTD NWF.NZ – CHAIRMAN KERR-NEWELL IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands 1Q EPS 11c; 15/05/2018 – Widen Unveils 2018 Connectivity Report; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Beats Profit Expectations, Revenue Was In Line — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Novolex To Acquire The Waddington Group From Newell Brands; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181282: Carlyle Partners VI, L.P.; Newell Brands Inc

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) had a decrease of 38.63% in short interest. VERB’s SI was 63,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 38.63% from 103,300 shares previously. With 190,700 avg volume, 0 days are for Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB)’s short sellers to cover VERB’s short positions. The SI to Verb Technology Company Inc’s float is 0.84%. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.26. About 169,820 shares traded or 62.87% up from the average. Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) has declined 76.22% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.22% the S&P500.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. provides cloud business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company has market cap of $29.31 million. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and clients to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers TaggMED, an application for physicians and other healthcare providers to create efficient and effective interactive communications with patients; TaggEDU application for teachers and school administrators for effective communications with students, parents, and faculty; TaggLIVE Facebook application that allows users of Facebook Live to place clickable Taggs on the screens of everyone watching their Facebook Live broadcasts in real time; TaggNGO for non-profit organizations; and TaggLITE.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associate owns 0.04% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 121,813 shares. 263,297 were reported by Lathrop Inv Mngmt. Hightower Ltd stated it has 35,441 shares. 16,031 were accumulated by Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Zwj Inv Counsel accumulated 284,514 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 74,690 shares. Moreover, Menta Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Optimum Advsr holds 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc accumulated 28,946 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company stated it has 5.40 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Sasco Ct holds 1.97 million shares or 2.83% of its portfolio. Adirondack Tru, a New York-based fund reported 16 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). King Luther Capital Mngmt stated it has 30,408 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Newell Brands has $24 highest and $15 lowest target. $18.71’s average target is 18.12% above currents $15.84 stock price. Newell Brands had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 14.