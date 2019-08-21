M&R Capital Management Increases Stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI); Vantage Investment Partners Position in Nxp Semiconductors N (NXPI) Trimmed as Stock Price Declined

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) by 2236.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 29,080 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 30,380 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Asset Investment Grade Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 26,450 shares traded or 15.53% up from the average. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N (NXPI) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 257,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.72M, down from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $103.01. About 702,384 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 17/05/2018 – NXP Semi Favored by 41 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $438.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 3,686 shares to 7,918 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc Shs by 7,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 827 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold PAI shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 394,800 shares or 11.07% more from 355,442 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 35,864 shares or 0% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Co holds 25,467 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications invested in 0% or 2,310 shares. Fincl Mngmt Pro Inc holds 0.01% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) or 925 shares. The North Carolina-based National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). M&R Capital Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Granite Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) for 42,670 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech reported 16,197 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Co accumulated 94,109 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI).

