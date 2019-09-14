M&T Bank Has Trimmed Its Position in Diageo P L C (DEO) as Shares Declined; Van Eck Associates Holds Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 2,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 26,119 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, down from 28,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $163.24. About 422,919 shares traded or 18.36% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 91.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 8,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 17,304 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, up from 9,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 2.64 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.21 million shares. Cipher Capital Lp has invested 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Palouse Mngmt stated it has 25,294 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 10.65M shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Co holds 142,273 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 150,000 shares. Diamond Hill Management has 1.13 million shares. 41,508 are held by Blair William And Co Il. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 213 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 18,000 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 136,254 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Fosun reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Farr Miller & Washington Llc Dc invested in 2.07% or 395,768 shares. Geode Management Lc reported 7.81M shares.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brp Inc by 32,819 shares to 29,630 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco (NYSE:FNV) by 909,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG).