M&T Bank Raised Verizon Communications (VZ) Position By $93.78 Million; Usca Ria Increased By $1.96 Million Its Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stake

Usca Ria Llc increased Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) stake by 299.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Usca Ria Llc acquired 26,159 shares as Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)’s stock declined 4.07%. The Usca Ria Llc holds 34,900 shares with $2.65 million value, up from 8,741 last quarter. Eastman Chemical Co now has $9.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $67.4. About 1.07 million shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference

M&T Bank Corp increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 13246175% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. M&T Bank Corp acquired 1.59M shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The M&T Bank Corp holds 1.59 million shares with $93.99 million value, up from 12 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $230.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.95 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam

Among 3 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eastman Chemical had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Nomura. The rating was upgraded by Nomura on Monday, April 15 to “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does Eastman Chemical Company's (NYSE:EMN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance" on July 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Eastman Publishes 2019 Sustainability Report: Innovating. Accelerating. Enhancing. – GlobeNewswire" published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Eastman Chemical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on July 24, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 8 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, February 22. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $58 target in Friday, February 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

