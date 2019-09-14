M & T Bk (MTB) Holder Tdam Usa Lifted Its Holding by $311,270; United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Holder Stadium Capital Management Has Lowered Stake as Stock Price Declined

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 1,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The institutional investor held 53,056 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.02M, up from 51,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $158.44. About 584,335 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 23/04/2018 – BHARAT FINANCIAL REITERATES AIM TO GROW LOAN PORTFOLIO 45% M/T; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q EPS $2.23; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net $352.6M; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $980M; 18/04/2018 – Buffalo News: M&T Bank sign trumpets Larkin Center presence; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $2.23; 23/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $190; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm; 22/03/2018 – INDIA SUBRAMANIAN SEES OIL PRICES TO REMAIN AT $55-$60/BBL M/T; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP – PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $43 MLN IN INITIAL 2018 QUARTER, COMPARED WITH $55 MLN IN CORRESPONDING 2017 QUARTER

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $600.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 81,319 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT

Since March 27, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $687,242 activity. POITEVINT ALEC II bought $343,250 worth of stock. $3,554 worth of stock was bought by Whittemore Kent G on Tuesday, August 6. 12,700 shares valued at $140,880 were bought by Hogan Michael on Monday, August 5. $50,216 worth of stock was bought by St John Scott on Friday, August 9. Menon Deepak bought $9,193 worth of stock. Shares for $35,250 were bought by Maroney Patrick on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 1.37 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). 35,794 are held by Prudential Financial. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% or 14,655 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 657 shares. 30 are owned by Parkside Bancshares Tru. 37,246 were accumulated by Bankshares Of America Corporation De. Synovus Financial Corp invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 181,827 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 26,674 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 31,697 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.01% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.01% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.48 million for 23.13 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $216.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE) by 82,915 shares to 292,469 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers International Inc (NYSE:WTW) by 388,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Crh Medical Corp.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10,445 shares to 12,526 shares, valued at $846,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,775 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $180,188 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MTB shares while 183 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 107.86 million shares or 0.13% less from 108.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 1,745 shares. Farmers Tru Com owns 0.26% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 5,457 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 67,859 shares. Enterprise Financial holds 59 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 6,414 shares. Covington Capital stated it has 12,924 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.03% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Consulate stated it has 0.2% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 4,945 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 18,304 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt owns 24,825 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 157 were reported by Parkside Retail Bank Tru. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% or 24,521 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership reported 12,005 shares.