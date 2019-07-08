M&T Bank Raised Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $33.46 Million; Timpani Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Addus Homecare (ADUS) as Share Price Rose

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12394080% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 1.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.19M, up from 10 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 29.68M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 25/04/2018 – Bank of America Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 14/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over `sham’ appraisals; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 07/05/2018 – ForeScout Technologies at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference May 16

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 47.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 23,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,693 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 48,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $77.69. About 37,403 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 29.04% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teledoc He by 8,091 shares to 26,851 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Medical Group Inc by 9,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Glu Mobile Inc Com (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.43 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.19M for 41.32 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold ADUS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,700 were reported by Connors Investor. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 39,158 shares. 18,260 were accumulated by Systematic Fin Mgmt L P. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv has 177 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested in 4,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) or 3,400 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 151 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 32,860 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Wedge Cap Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.01% or 19,979 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 10,000 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). 173 are owned by Glenmede Trust Na. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 30,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $32.71 million activity. ALLISON R DIRK also sold $68,040 worth of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) shares. 705 shares were sold by BICKHAM W BRADLEY, worth $45,212 on Thursday, January 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs And Ca holds 0.07% or 14,547 shares. Weatherstone Capital Management accumulated 16,800 shares. 5.06M are owned by Gateway Advisers Lc. 202,000 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Community Bancorporation Of Raymore stated it has 1.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Personal Fincl Svcs reported 0.07% stake. Regal Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 44,590 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Capstone Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 346,108 shares. Moreover, Nomura Holdg has 0.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.30M shares. Spc Fincl Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13,288 shares. First Business Services holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 15,815 shares. Affinity Inv Limited Co holds 507,310 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.84% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 6.70 million shares. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 11.85M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.57% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ICF) by 7,584 shares to 574,359 shares, valued at $63.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 5,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,995 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).