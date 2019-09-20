M&R Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) by $384,852; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Lowered Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position by $3.88 Million; Shares Declined

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 78.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 9,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2,659 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105,000, down from 12,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 2.82M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 394,566 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q EPS 17c; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 17/05/2018 – NXP Semi Favored by 41 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 14/03/2018 – NXP and Kumbaya Collaborate to Connect the Last Billion; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.11 million for 23.04 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $453.85 million for 16.56 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

