M&R Capital Management Position in Ventas Com (VTR) Has Trimmed by $3.86 Million; Swiss National Bank Has Trimmed Its Range Res (RRC) Holding by $600,600; Share Value Declined

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 54,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 386,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, down from 441,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.73% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $5.13. About 11.01 million shares traded or 22.98% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – RANGE IS ON TARGET WITH ITS $941 MLN CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – Range Resources Starts Operations at Indonesia Project; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 10/04/2018 – Range Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 8 Days; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (VTR) by 95.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 60,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194,000, down from 63,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 1.76 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. $4.36M worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was sold by CAFARO DEBRA A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,369 were accumulated by Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il. Glenmede Na accumulated 21,440 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sun Life, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 23,108 shares. 39,069 were reported by Dupont Capital Mgmt. Flippin Bruce & Porter stated it has 1.13% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). River Road Asset Ltd Company stated it has 1.06% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 3.26M are owned by Renaissance Limited Com. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.1% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. 26,169 were reported by Raymond James Trust Na. Price T Rowe Md holds 3.32 million shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 5,158 shares. Prudential reported 594,740 shares stake. Reilly Ltd Llc accumulated 920 shares. Tekla Capital Llc has invested 0.26% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $20.09 million for 16.03 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $592,655 activity. Shares for $218,924 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Friday, March 1. FUNK JAMES M also bought $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 167,811 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 102,028 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Rockshelter Mgmt Llc accumulated 302,920 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Stephens Invest Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability owns 1.55M shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Harris Associates LP has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Amer Gp Inc invested in 414,201 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Co stated it has 1.07M shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt owns 593,401 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment accumulated 617,597 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk holds 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 5,489 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 29,162 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). California Employees Retirement owns 279,174 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 45,200 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $136.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE).