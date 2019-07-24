M&T Bank Has Increased Position in Expedia Group (EXPE) as Stock Declined; Strategy Asset Managers Increased Its Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $2.34 Million as Share Price Rose

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 149.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 22,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,829 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 15,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.83. About 1.08M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 2,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 69,612 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 66,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 880,801 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings

