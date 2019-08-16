M&T Bank Decreased Grainger W W (GWW) Holding by $482,700; Stock Value Rose; Tradewinds Capital Management Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $609,804; Shares Rose

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 1,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 15,332 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, down from 16,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $264.81. About 516,592 shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01M, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13 million shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W.W. Grainger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Tctc Limited Liability Com, a Texas-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Cwm Limited Co reported 66 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2.52 million were reported by State Street Corp. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Amalgamated Bancshares invested in 0.05% or 6,840 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Monarch Capital Mgmt has 1,482 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Crawford Counsel owns 4,274 shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Lc owns 4,160 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 38,283 shares. Freestone Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,102 shares stake. Millennium Management Ltd reported 153,441 shares. Cibc State Bank Usa owns 1,632 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 EPS, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.02M for 14.74 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 224,150 shares to 224,155 shares, valued at $11.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 13,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Quint Tatro Calls Beyond Meat’s Valuation ‘Beyond Ridiculous’ – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.