M&R Capital Management Has Upped Its Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Holding by $11.77 Million; Stock Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Rose, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Trimmed Stake

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 911.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 84,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,998 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.15M, up from 9,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.51M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 6,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 51,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18 million and $438.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Germany Etf (EWG) by 11,175 shares to 149,131 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,559 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc Shs.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. Shares for $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 24,691 shares. Cullen Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 6,900 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 3,923 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Zweig reported 62,500 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Compton Capital Mgmt Ri reported 20,174 shares. Pittenger Anderson has 88,273 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 1.20M shares. Associated Banc holds 1.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 160,682 shares. Rdl Financial invested in 1.1% or 14,461 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 1.59% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 254,377 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Corp reported 23,988 shares. Peninsula Asset Management, Florida-based fund reported 4,240 shares. Stack Financial reported 234,640 shares or 3.12% of all its holdings. Horan Capital Advsr Ltd reported 4,197 shares stake.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Disney Stock Could Remain Rangebound for a Long Time – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Hulu Now Has “Clarity” Under Disney Control, Plans to Bet Big on Original Content – Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney World’s Huge Price Hike Is Great for SeaWorld and Universal – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What ‘Toy Story 4’ Means For Disney – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mechanics Bancorp Trust Department has 0.62% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 50,569 shares. Mcrae Cap Mgmt holds 0.09% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. 17,722 were accumulated by Renaissance Gru Ltd Liability. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cleararc Capital accumulated 1.08% or 106,815 shares. First Utd Bancorporation Trust holds 33,905 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. The California-based Churchill Management has invested 0.42% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Weybosset Research And Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.34% or 10,675 shares. Page Arthur B reported 8,910 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Oakwood Cap Mgmt Ltd Ca holds 3.72% or 164,100 shares. Amer National Bank holds 109,481 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa holds 362,457 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. The Indiana-based Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt has invested 0.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bahl & Gaynor invested in 3.8% or 7.68 million shares. Trust Of Virginia Va reported 1.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 32,610 shares to 703,520 shares, valued at $42.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 15,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: ACIA,CSCO,AMRH,MFGP – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Major Indexes Hit Record High on Rate Cut Hope: 5 Top Picks – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AVGO Stock Fell After Broadcom Lowered Guidance, Semiconductor Stocks Follow – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Disney, Roku and Cisco – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.