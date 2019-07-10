M&T Bank Has Boosted United Rentals (URI) Holding; Shorts at Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) Raised By 6.71%

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) had an increase of 6.71% in short interest. IRTC’s SI was 2.97M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.71% from 2.78 million shares previously. With 419,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s short sellers to cover IRTC’s short positions. The SI to Irhythm Technologies Inc’s float is 13.55%. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 260,421 shares traded. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) has risen 4.19% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical IRTC News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRhythm; 02/05/2018 – IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in iRhythm; 02/05/2018 – IRhythm Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $128.5M-$133.5M; 02/05/2018 – IRhythm Technologies 1Q Rev $30.6M; 10/03/2018 – Zio by iRhythm Shown to Improve Detection of Previously Undiagnosed Atrial Fibrillation; 10/03/2018 – IRTC: ZIO IMPROVES DETECTION OF UNDIAGNOSED ATRIAL FIBRILLATION; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 10/04/2018 – iRhythm Technologies Appoints UCLA and Cedars-Sinai Professor C. Noel Bairey Merz, M.D. to its Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – JAMA Cardiology publishes RHYTHM Study Revealing Link Between Total AF Burden and Stroke Risk

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.00 billion. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Thing To Remember About The iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – IRTC – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IRHYTHM TECH (IRTC) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IRTC, FIVE, KBH – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

