M&R Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Ventas Com (VTR) Holding by $3.86 Million; Shares Rose; Oarsman Capital Has Raised Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 271 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $897.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $41.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1813.57. About 3.08M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N IS SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE ALLEGING UNLAWFUL CONDUCT IN E-COMMERCE BUSINESS LINKED TO COMPETITION FROM AMAZON.COM AMZN.O — COURT FILING; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS FULFILLMENT CENTER IN MISSOURI, ADDING 1.5K JOBS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Price of Prime Service by 20%; 01/05/2018 – Australia’s Mall Owners Gird Themselves For Battle With Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Greenwich Time: Rumor Roundup: Blade Runner 2? Evil Dead Remake? Amazon Stores?; 22/05/2018 – ACLU: Police using Amazon’s facial recognition tool could pose a ‘grave threat’ to communities; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–4th Update; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 07/03/2018 – Missouri Senate: Senator Bill Eigel Releases Statement on Amazon Coming to St. Charles County; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building a smart home robot

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (VTR) by 95.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 60,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194,000, down from 63,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $68.61. About 829,036 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,317 shares to 54,773 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Intl Plc by 21,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,396 shares, and cut its stake in Regal (NYSE:RBC).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 18.25 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.