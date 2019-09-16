M&R Capital Management Decreased Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Shareholder Telos Capital Management Raised Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 78.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 9,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2,659 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105,000, down from 12,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.45M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 3,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 40,238 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76 million, up from 36,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 1.69M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legacy Private Communication holds 0.03% or 2,461 shares in its portfolio. The Colorado-based Centurylink Investment has invested 0.53% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 7,422 are held by Adams Asset Advsr Lc. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.14% stake. Bridgewater Assocs Lp owns 85,478 shares. Leisure Mngmt accumulated 5,386 shares. Driehaus Cap Limited Company invested in 8,000 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 177,509 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Excalibur Mngmt has 0.23% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Frontier Investment Mgmt accumulated 7,046 shares. Great Lakes Advisors holds 52,153 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Liability Company reported 5,425 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.54% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Highlander Mngmt Llc owns 191 shares. Moreover, Df Dent & Incorporated has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,170 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clal Ins Enterprises holds 7,500 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 121,250 shares. Ipswich Inv Communications reported 42,701 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett And Lc holds 1.27M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny, a New York-based fund reported 379,914 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Parsons Mgmt Ri has 0.23% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.13% or 187,346 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Il has 487,229 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 60,115 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Conning has invested 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Boltwood Capital invested in 9,304 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 120,450 shares. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc holds 109,974 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Marathon Trading Invest Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 22.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $442.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Short Income Etf by 106,430 shares to 113,250 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

