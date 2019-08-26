M&R Capital Management Has Upped Its Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) Position by $407,120 as Shares Were Volatile; Shareholder Novare Capital Management Has Increased Bristol Myers (BMY) Holding

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers (BMY) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 9,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 64,080 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 54,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 12.60M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 02/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss AACR Highlights; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/23/2018, 8:15 PM; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers; 01/05/2018 – The IDO R&D pipeline is in deep trouble. $BMY $INCY $NLNK et al

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) by 2236.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 29,080 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 30,380 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Asset Investment Grade Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.35M market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 7,896 shares traded. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $438.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 7,040 shares to 827 shares, valued at $130,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Germany Etf (EWG) by 11,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,131 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN).

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,010 shares to 103,661 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 4,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,178 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Ltd.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 was made by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

