M&T Bank Raised Its Suncor Energy New (SU) Position by $509,664; Robinson Capital Management Increased Position in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by $753,110

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 75,311 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 500,672 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, up from 425,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 96,152 shares traded or 8.70% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 15,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.29M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.64 billion market cap company. It closed at $28.62 lastly. It is down 32.10% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (NYSE:PMM) by 292,814 shares to 676,712 shares, valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neuberger Berman High Yield (NHS) by 149,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muni Interm Durati (MUI).

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DOL) by 15,796 shares to 135,947 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 1,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,360 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

