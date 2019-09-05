M & T Bank (MTB) Holder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Lifted Position by $7.03 Million as Stock Price Declined; Regal Beloit (RBC) Position Maintained by Zpr Investment Management

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in M & T Bank Corporation (MTB) by 59.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 44,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The institutional investor held 120,398 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.91M, up from 75,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in M & T Bank Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $143.98. About 598,413 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net $352.6M; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – DURING RECENT QTR, INCREASED RESERVE FOR LITIGATION MATTERS BY $135 MLN TO REFLECT STATUS OF PRE-EXISTING LITIGATION; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corporation Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 80C/SHR FROM 75C, EST. 80C; 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS D&T GROWTH TO BE ABOVE PHILIPS AVERAGE IN M/T; 17/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: M&T Bank has a new Greater Washington president; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q EPS $2.23; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $2.23; 21/03/2018 – M&T Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate From 4.50% to 4.75%

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 7,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $69.41. About 259,845 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.60 TO $6.00, EST. $5.56; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REIT FY CORE PROFIT HK$444.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regal Beloit Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RBC); 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND HK11.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 10/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corporation Closes Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition; 29/03/2018 – S&P REVISES REGAL CINEMAS CORP. TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $5.29 TO $5.69; 30/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises Dividend to 28c; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$982.1 MLN VS HK$213.7 MLN

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $180,188 activity.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15,493 shares to 108,630 shares, valued at $41.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arris International Plc by 173,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,380 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MTB shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0.09% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 14.38M shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0.22% or 6.09M shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.08% or 207,654 shares. Brinker Cap Inc accumulated 20,138 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated holds 0.52% or 228,809 shares. Rampart Limited Liability Company holds 4,332 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gulf Bank (Uk) holds 0.09% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 33,784 shares. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.01% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Korea Corporation invested in 0.06% or 82,115 shares. Moreover, Geode Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 2.20M shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.57% or 51,225 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.05% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 19,000 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc accumulated 3,957 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Destination Wealth Management holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 1.33 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company accumulated 73 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Australia-based Amp Cap Invsts Limited has invested 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Moreover, Northern Corporation has 0.01% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 560,023 shares. Gotham Asset Llc has invested 0.05% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Systematic Fincl Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 284,253 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc reported 5,800 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Meeder Asset stated it has 56 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hengehold Mngmt Ltd Co has 4,750 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) or 130,291 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 26,515 shares.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $50.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 12,653 shares to 9,320 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 8,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,598 shares, and cut its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG).