M&R Capital Management Stake in Ventas Com (VTR) Decreased by $3.86 Million as Share Price Rose; Reaves W H & Company Stake in Kansas City Southn Ind Com (KSU) Has Increased as Valuation Rose

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (VTR) by 95.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 60,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194,000, down from 63,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 1.44M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Kansas City Southn Ind Com (KSU) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 36,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 46,617 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, up from 9,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Kansas City Southn Ind Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $119.5. About 859,621 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.22M for 19.15 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Res Inc Com (NYSE:CLR) by 10,000 shares to 21,200 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evergy Inc Com by 140,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,265 shares, and cut its stake in At & T Inc. (New) (NYSE:T).