M&R Capital Management Has Boosted Church & Dwight Com (CHD) Stake by $6.35 Million; Qep Resources (QEP) Holding Maintained by American International Group Inc

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Qep Resources Inc (QEP) by 30.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 141,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 613,385 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, up from 471,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Qep Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $3.695. About 4.84M shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (CHD) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 86,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 274,168 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.03 million, up from 187,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $75.19. About 1.00M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

More notable recent QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “QEP Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “QEP Resources Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why QEP Resources Stock Skyrocketed More than 45% in January – Motley Fool” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “QEP Resources Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Advanced Micro Devices, Luxoft Holding, and QEP Resources Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $133,950 activity. On Friday, August 9 the insider WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K bought $20,850. 15,000 shares valued at $60,600 were bought by Cutt Timothy J. on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold QEP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 218.04 million shares or 1.08% more from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 2.31M shares. Paloma Partners owns 30,276 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc has 782,000 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia owns 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 78,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset holds 11,332 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Lc reported 0.27% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Assets Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 56,000 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). 321,065 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement System. Fdx Advsr accumulated 16,775 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 3.14M shares. Bain Credit Lp has 2.48% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 492,104 shares. Nomura Holdings Inc stated it has 0.09% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP).

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 8,927 shares to 43,921 shares, valued at $16.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 14,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,590 shares, and cut its stake in Roku Inc.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Box, iRobot, Kimberly-Clark, Match, Oracle, Pinterest, Seattle Genetics, Texas Instruments and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Church & Dwight Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Innovative Technology is Helping Reshape the Consumer Product Marketplace – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $729,042 activity. Price Penry W bought 704 shares worth $49,989. 1,000 shares were bought by Spann Rick, worth $72,070. 1,500 shares were bought by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty, worth $107,715.