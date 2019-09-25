M&R Capital Management Has Trimmed Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Position by $384,852; Ps Business Parks (PSB) Stake Held by Phocas Financial Corp

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Ps Business Parks Inc (PSB) by 67.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 22,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.62% . The institutional investor held 55,272 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.32M, up from 33,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Ps Business Parks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $182.53. About 30,830 shares traded. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 39.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500.

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 78.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 9,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2,659 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105,000, down from 12,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 5.22M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 21.50 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 237,324 are owned by Norinchukin Bankshares The. Howe Rusling holds 64 shares. Staley Advisers Inc owns 817,190 shares or 2.42% of their US portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,787 shares. Jefferies Grp Llc has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fifth Third Bank holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 533,460 shares. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 10.55 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Van Den Berg Management I holds 4.95% or 835,628 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co owns 59,739 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 1,541 shares. 25,580 are owned by Webster Bancshares N A. Capital Management Corp Va accumulated 213,097 shares or 2.34% of the stock. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ckw Gru owns 1,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $442.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD) by 86,944 shares to 274,168 shares, valued at $20.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

