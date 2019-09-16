M&T Bank Has Upped Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $27.50 Million; Provident Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Dollar Gen New (DG) by $491,400

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 3,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 278,497 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.64M, down from 282,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $153.56. About 1.36M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 4167016.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 250,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 250,027 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.70 million, up from 6 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $110.16. About 1.17M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/05/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company: Form 8-K; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Revenue Outside U.S. Rose 11% to $2.545B; 25/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – PLANS TO COLLABORATE ACROSS 4 INITIATIVES TO ADVANCE SCIENTIFIC UNDERSTANDING OF TYPE 2 DIABETES & RELATED COMPLICATIONS; 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021253 Company: LILLY; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 07/05/2018 – Lilly Declares Second-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Roche’s Perjeta Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 10-5 SAYING BENEFIT-RISK PROFILE ADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 2 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18 million for 28.02 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L.

