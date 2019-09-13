M&R Capital Management Trimmed Its Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Position by $384,852; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Regentatlantic Capital Decreased Holding

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 78.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 9,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2,659 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105,000, down from 12,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 12.75 million shares traded or 19.60% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 10,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 492,673 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34M, down from 502,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 15.70M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Recommendation Was Based on Failure to Demonstrate Clear Improvement in Primary Endpoint; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – RETACRIT HAS BEEN APPROVED AS A BIOSIMILAR, NOT AS AN INTERCHANGEABLE PRODUCT; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Expanded FDA Approval for Adults With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Declares Dividend of 34c; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,720 shares to 7,888 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDA) by 17,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 791,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 15.03 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18 million and $442.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Short Income Etf by 106,430 shares to 113,250 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.