M&T Bank Holds Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Boosted Stake in Conocophillips (COP) by $8.07 Million as Shares Declined

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 105.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 122,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 237,917 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.88M, up from 115,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 2.07M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 20, 2018; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF 2018 WINTER; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP in talks to take Conoco’s UK field in swap deal – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – At U.N., East Timor and Australia sign deal on maritime border; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 11,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 390,931 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.03M, up from 379,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $34.56. About 3.79M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 320,349 shares to 254,449 shares, valued at $298,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 129,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,239 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

