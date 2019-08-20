M&R Capital Management Decreased By $392,040 Its Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) Holding; Pdt Partners Boosted Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) stake by 4.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 2,178 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The M&R Capital Management Inc holds 49,559 shares with $8.94M value, down from 51,737 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A now has $124.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $195.18. About 1.70M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49

Pdt Partners Llc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 23.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pdt Partners Llc acquired 68,691 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Pdt Partners Llc holds 360,740 shares with $23.45 million value, up from 292,049 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $81.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $64.11. About 5.43 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into

Among 9 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $80.60’s average target is 25.72% above currents $64.11 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 6. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Sunday, March 17. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of GILD in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead (GILD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Pdt Partners Llc decreased Box Inc stake by 86,164 shares to 242,850 valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 32,204 shares and now owns 159,719 shares. Nevro Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.27% or 1.31 million shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.33% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 49,077 shares. New York-based Beech Hill Advsr has invested 0.36% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Citadel Ltd Liability holds 5.69M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorp The accumulated 0.26% or 311,677 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership reported 161,572 shares. Global Endowment Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Blair William & Co Il owns 1.36M shares. Gw Henssler Assoc holds 180,449 shares. 900 were reported by Ckw Fincl Group. Atlas Browninc owns 0.16% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,399 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.62% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Baldwin Invest Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sol Cap Mgmt Com stated it has 12,896 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 5,940 were reported by Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com Limited invested in 0.13% or 45,896 shares. Bbr Prtn Limited Co invested in 0.56% or 24,613 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 41,347 shares stake. Court Place Advisors Llc reported 0.21% stake. Everett Harris & Ca reported 319,615 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Capstone Advsr holds 1,757 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Covington Invest Advsr holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 43,077 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 2.58% or 35,174 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 906 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 2,725 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 3,075 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Com Ltd invested in 106,263 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 27,366 were reported by Daiwa Secs Grp.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Acquire Analytics8, Wipro Launches 3 Intel- (Nasdaq: $INTC) Powered AI Solutions and Veritone (Nasdaq: $VERI)Announces Agreement with ART19 – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Parker Fitzgerald – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Analytics8 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Why We’re Buying Calls On Accenture Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.54 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -1.56% below currents $195.18 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Wells Fargo maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 29. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Friday, March 22.