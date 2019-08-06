M&T Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by $498,256 as Share Value Declined; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Increased Its Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Position

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 19.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 13,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 81,040 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, up from 67,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $95.19. About 52,370 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 14.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 3,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 19,901 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 23,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $119.36. About 605,896 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Ltd accumulated 3.18M shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct accumulated 2,295 shares. Moreno Evelyn V has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Highland Cap LP reported 15,000 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Co owns 11,195 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Lc has 0.48% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Estabrook Management has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 300 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru holds 0.07% or 129,796 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 157,348 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia stated it has 9,566 shares. Korea reported 0.15% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Reliant Inv Management Ltd Llc accumulated 2.57% or 21,555 shares. Hahn Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,032 shares. Swedbank owns 1.46 million shares for 1.05% of their portfolio.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 4,578 shares to 13,792 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 1.55M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 236,818 shares to 307,821 shares, valued at $36.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,076 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc holds 0.02% or 144,009 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 36,679 shares. Voya Invest Limited has 48,475 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Summit Grp Limited Co holds 0.06% or 3,800 shares. Stifel Corp reported 35,030 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 53,931 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 12,900 shares. Hbk Investments Lp holds 52,532 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). 702,447 were reported by Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Corp. 63,910 were accumulated by Valueact Lp. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 5.04M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 7,169 shares. Gates Mngmt owns 1.49M shares or 5.29% of their US portfolio.

