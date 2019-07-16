M&R Capital Management Stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) Has Lowered as Market Value Rose; Marriott International Cl A (MAR) Shares Rose While Capital Research Global Investors Has Upped Position

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 2,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,559 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, down from 51,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $195.32. About 1.22 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Marriott International Inc Cl A (MAR) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 21.67M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71B, up from 20.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Marriott International Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $142.78. About 903,388 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 05/03/2018 – Gaia to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12-13, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 14/05/2018 – NOBLE INVESTMENT GROUP BUYS RESIDENCE INN BY MARRIOTT TAMPA; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT HOLDERS REJECT AMENDING BYLAWS; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Montreal Hotel to Private Investor; 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Cap Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott Intl Property; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT:AMENDMENT GAVE HLDRS OF 25% RIGHT TO CALL SPECIAL MTGS; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Comparable Systemwide Constant Dollar RevPar Up 3.6%

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 499,992 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $178.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.47 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Services Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 101,858 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Charter Tru reported 2,746 shares stake. Moreover, Synovus has 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 4,653 shares. Profund Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 25,650 shares in its portfolio. Allen Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 3,105 shares. Sei Invs Comm has 0.07% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 163,439 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc owns 114,585 shares. Corbyn Investment Mngmt Md has invested 0.92% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Haverford owns 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 2,383 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Carlson LP reported 60,592 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc invested in 19.97M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il reported 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Tru Com Of Virginia Va has invested 0.06% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 68,176 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Lc. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.59% or 1.46M shares. First Bancorp has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 94,752 shares. Moreover, Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has 0.08% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cetera Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,140 shares. Conning reported 13,660 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.67% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Stevens Capital LP holds 22,352 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Eagle Capital Llc holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 22,385 shares. 8,852 were reported by Compton Capital Management Inc Ri. Bowen Hanes holds 145,609 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. 3,099 were reported by Montecito Retail Bank And Tru. Cleararc Capital Inc owns 0.51% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 15,468 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 0.33% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).