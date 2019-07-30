M&R Capital Management Cut Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Holding by $675,745; Market Value Declined; Lee Danner & Bass Has Cut Holding in Bp Plc (BP) by $1.08 Million as Share Price Declined

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 33.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 25,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,690 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 73,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.09. About 12.56 million shares traded or 120.82% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 07/03/2018 – BP and United Airlines® Introduce the Only Joint Reward Program of Its Kind; 23/03/2018 – BANK OF RUSSIA CUTS KEY RATE BY 25 BP TO 7.25% P.A; 11/03/2018 – N.Z. DEBT OFFICE: APRIL 2029 GUIDANCE 16-19 BP OVER APRIL 2027; 11/05/2018 – BP: Investment Opportunities Include Electric Vehicles, Batteries; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – MEETINGS ARE SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE WITH OFAC IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 15/03/2018 – EIB BOARD APPROVES 932 MILLION EUROS IN FINANCING FOR TRANS-ANATOLIAN PIPELINE; 01/05/2018 – BP’S GILVARY HASN’T SEEN COST INCREASES IN UPSTREAM SEGMENT YET; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Pretax Pft $3.91B; 10/04/2018 – BP to Store Clean Power With Tesla Battery at U.S. Wind Farm; 01/05/2018 – BP SEES LOWER 2Q OUTPUT AFTER NON-RENEWAL OF ABU DHABI LICENSE

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “BP profit outstrips forecasts, lifted by higher oil output – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Oil prices rise as market eyes likely Fed rate cut – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Bunge and BP to Create a Leading Bioenergy Company – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Credibility Issues Are Going to Keep Weighing down BP Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,843 shares to 24,723 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adt Inc. by 73,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co..

