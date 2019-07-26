M&T Bank Position In Kla (KLAC) Was Boosted; Marathon Pete (MPC) Valuation Declined While Martin Investment Management Lifted Position

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 80.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 6,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,492 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 8,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $139.45. About 1.02M shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ANNOUNCES $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR PACT FOR $38.86 IN CASH & 0.25 OF A SHARE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.02; 19/03/2018 – RPT-KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 19/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 30,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,251 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 91,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 2.87 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Purchase Andeavor — Energy Journal; 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 24/05/2018 – SARB MPC ASSUMED 2018 OIL PRICE OF $70/BBL IN CPI FORECASTS; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM’S RATINGS FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $119,198 activity.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17,016 shares to 392,246 shares, valued at $19.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 82,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,843 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.