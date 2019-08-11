M&T Bank Trimmed Mondelez Intl (Put) (MDLZ) Holding By $33.97 Million; Malibu Boats (MBUU) Sellers Decreased By 29.91% Their Shorts

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) had a decrease of 29.91% in short interest. MBUU’s SI was 655,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 29.91% from 935,600 shares previously. With 180,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)’s short sellers to cover MBUU’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.16. About 195,985 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU)

M&T Bank Corp decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (MDLZ) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. M&T Bank Corp sold 409,250 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The M&T Bank Corp holds 12 shares with $1,000 value, down from 409,262 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) now has $78.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.56M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Malibu Boats, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,891 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 5,370 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York-based D E Shaw Com has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Millennium Mgmt Lc owns 462,353 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.16% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 48,646 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Affinity Inv Ltd Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 8,817 shares. Pnc Fincl Group holds 0% or 1,844 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Ltd holds 0% or 111 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership has 11,345 shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.79% or 282,596 shares. Catalyst Cap Lc has 7,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thb Asset Management has 0.44% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Quantbot Techs L P accumulated 400 shares.

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company has market cap of $566.32 million. The firm offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. It has a 9.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

More notable recent Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Malibu Boats (MBUU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Malibu Boats (MBUU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Malibu Boats (MBUU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing the New 2020 Malibu Wakesetter 23 MXZ Nasdaq:MBUU – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 55,011 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr reported 318 shares. Sns Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 5,913 shares. Bronson Point Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.7% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Co reported 0.07% stake. Tdam Usa accumulated 8,767 shares. Moreover, Kepos Lp has 0.45% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 121,581 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv invested in 23,864 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 4,372 shares. Kansas-based Ima Wealth has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 587,681 shares. Becker Cap Mngmt Inc has 5,498 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Twin Cap Incorporated reported 121,870 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

M&T Bank Corp increased Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 258,299 shares to 258,307 valued at $25.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fortive Corp stake by 5,467 shares and now owns 58,193 shares. Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.