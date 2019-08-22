M Kraus & Company Raised Its Microchiptechnology (MCHP) Position by $488,310; Tudor Investment Et Al Increased Steelcase (SCS) Position by $303,058

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Steelcase Incorporated (SCS) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 21,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 65,053 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $947,000, up from 43,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Steelcase Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 393,027 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $89.58. About 1.40M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – REGARDING PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, ON MAY 7TH, 2018, RECEIVED JAPAN ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms, Removes From Watch Microchip Tech Unsolicited Rtg; 02/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Zecotek Introduces Innovative Wireless ASIC Microchip For Positron Emission Tomography Medical Imaging; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – MICROSEMI DEAL CLOSE REMAINS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN OTHER CLOSING CONDITIONS, INCLUDING APPROVAL BY TAIWAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:WERN) by 16,790 shares to 44,283 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 7,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,553 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Is Yielding 3.4% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Powering Teams Anywhere at Work NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Steelcase -10.5% as Q1 revenue growth trails expectations – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Steelcase Inc.’s (NYSE:SCS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Steelcase Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd Com reported 251,226 shares. Glenmede Com Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Gam Ag accumulated 102,613 shares. Hsbc Plc holds 243,444 shares. Westpac holds 513,677 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 11,554 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Art Ltd owns 23,521 shares. Fmr Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 602 shares. Lsv Asset Management owns 2.51M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Vanguard stated it has 7.96M shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Palisade Cap Ltd Liability Nj holds 0.01% or 14,100 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 129,075 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) holds 0.09% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 2,638 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 1,100 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sfe Invest Counsel holds 5,245 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl, Missouri-based fund reported 258,720 shares. Coho Partners invested in 1.61M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 430,599 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 0.05% or 2,814 shares. First Merchants holds 25,445 shares. Pnc Services Group Inc reported 95,078 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Lc owns 6,960 shares. Payden Rygel reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Psagot Inv House Ltd has 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 1,804 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 864 shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 444,716 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Expected to Influence Microchip (MCHP) in Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Microchip Technology (MCHP) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: MCHP – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.