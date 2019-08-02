M Kraus & Company Raised Its Microchiptechnology (MCHP) Position by $488,310; Stock Price Declined; Country Club Trust Company Maintains Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 5,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 64,787 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, up from 58,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $99.91. About 1.53 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.17. About 2.88 million shares traded or 12.44% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TO OFFER SR SECURED NOTES OF MULTIPLE TRANCHES; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A $3.0 BLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure; 31/05/2018 – Microsemi to Showcase Time Sensitive Networking Solutions and Enhanced Software Offerings for Ethernet and IP Networking; 28/03/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Raises Quarterly Dividend to 36.35c From 36.3c; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms, Removes From Watch Microchip Tech Unsolicited Rtg

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 11,216 shares to 9,536 shares, valued at $706,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,886 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. 4,660 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares with value of $424,246 were sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W.

