M Kraus & Company Position in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) Has Lifted by $488,310 as Market Valuation Declined; Springowl Associates Has Raised Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Stake

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 46,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 133,082 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 86,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 223,852 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 961,017 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $2.0B NOTE OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN LATE MAY/EARLY JUNE; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Raises Quarterly Dividend to 36.35c From 36.3c; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: MCHP – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Expected to Influence Microchip (MCHP) in Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Microchip Technology (MCHP) a Suitable Value Pick Now? – Nasdaq” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sum Up The Pieces: FXL Could Be Worth $75 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Simplify Power Delivery (PD) in Growing USB Type-Câ„¢ Charging Market with Two USB-PD Solutions from Microchip – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Cap Bankshares Inc Tx accumulated 0.6% or 3,937 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 41,065 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Quantitative Limited Liability Corp reported 91,900 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc stated it has 205 shares. First Utd Comml Bank Tru has invested 1.07% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Spf Beheer Bv owns 837,074 shares for 2.82% of their portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Tru Company has 0% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Eqis Cap owns 0.03% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 3,841 shares. Generation Llp has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 121,522 are owned by Kbc Group Inc Nv. Marsico Cap Management Ltd Company holds 49,149 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Limited holds 165,961 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 26,523 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pinebridge Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Colorado-based Tributary Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 33,875 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Oaktree Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.46% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Silverback Asset Limited owns 500,000 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Lp owns 0.02% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 500,000 shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Moreover, James has 0.03% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Pdt Prtnrs Limited Company reported 57,323 shares. D E Shaw reported 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). S Squared Technology Ltd Llc holds 1.47% or 257,653 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 52,263 shares. The New York-based Springowl Limited Com has invested 1.33% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Northern Trust holds 0% or 12,180 shares in its portfolio. Brigade LP invested in 1.69% or 3.66 million shares.

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Dividend Payment – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MagnaChip Offers 0.35 micron 700V Ultra-High Voltage Process Technologies for Various System Requirements – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Here Are Four Stocks In Technology And Solar Energy That Have Broken Out On Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.