M Kraus & Company Raised Stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP); Royal London Asset Management LTD Position In Omnicom Group (OMC) Was Increased

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $88.85. About 673,261 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 04/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR MICROSEMI BUY; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – MICROSEMI DEAL CLOSE REMAINS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN OTHER CLOSING CONDITIONS, INCLUDING APPROVAL BY TAIWAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION; 02/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Zecotek Introduces Innovative Wireless ASIC Microchip For Positron Emission Tomography Medical Imaging

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 43,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,904 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.31 billion, up from 207,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 526,670 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Income Tax Expense Reduced by $13M; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM – ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. LITTLE MITCHELL R sold $326,860 worth of stock or 3,585 shares.

