M Kraus & Company Upped Microchiptechnology (MCHP) Stake by $488,310; Fifth Third Bancorp Has Raised Stake in Netflix (NFLX)

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.38. About 1.34M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Completion of Microsemi Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Senior Secured Notes Of Microchip Technology; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – Microsemi Agrees to Additonal Disclosures Related to Pending Sale to Microchi; 20/04/2018 – MICROSEMI/MICROCHIP BEING REVIEWED PER MOFCOM SIMPLE PROCEDURE

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 68.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 17,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 44,117 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73 million, up from 26,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09M shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/03/2018 – IBD: Netflix Said To Seek News Content, Gets A Price-Target Hike; 29/03/2018 – Mike George Envisions Qurate Retail as the Netflix of Commerce; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix shoots in Brooklyn with `Pitch Perfect’ star; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q EPS 79c; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle’s next act: TV deal with Netflix; 12/04/2018 – ? Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 18,844 shares to 134,107 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 20,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,152 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.