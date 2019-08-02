M Kraus & Company Increased Its Holding in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) as Stock Declined; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holder Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $53.30 Million as Stock Rose

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 471,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 9.21 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 billion, down from 9.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 1.14 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 1.02 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q EPS 58c; 28/03/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Closing Microsemi Buy In Late May or Early June; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $250 MLN; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4.19M shares to 15.20 million shares, valued at $1.00 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 400,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.78 EPS, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.44 million for 18.30 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust reported 3,801 shares. Wetherby Asset Management reported 7,227 shares. Pictet North America Sa stated it has 3,263 shares. Tealwood Asset Management stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Jefferies Group Inc Limited stated it has 26,951 shares. Sei Investments Comm holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 189,179 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.43% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Checchi Advisers accumulated 5,167 shares. 18,845 are held by Associated Banc. Moreover, Westpac Corporation has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,365 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability invested 3.25% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.15% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 7,000 are held by Montag A Assoc. Campbell And Commerce Adviser Lc reported 6,538 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. Shares for $424,246 were sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W on Friday, February 15.