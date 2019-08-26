M Kraus & Company Has Lifted Its Microchiptechnology (MCHP) Stake; Erytech Pharma S.A. – American Depositary Shares (ERYP) Shorts Up By 16.67%

Erytech Pharma S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ERYP) had an increase of 16.67% in short interest. ERYP’s SI was 1,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.67% from 1,200 shares previously. With 1,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Erytech Pharma S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ERYP)’s short sellers to cover ERYP’s short positions. The SI to Erytech Pharma S.A. – American Depositary Shares’s float is 0.01%. It closed at $5.22 lastly. It is up 71.46% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERYP News: 12/03/2018 ERYTECH Provides Business Update and Reports Financial Results for Full Year 2017; 12/04/2018 – ERYTECH TO PRESENT RESULTS FROM PHASE l TRIAL OF ERYASPASE IN ALL AND NEW PRE-CLINICAL DATA AT AACR 2018; 24/04/2018 – ERYTECH Announces Filing of 2017 “Document de Référence” and 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 24/04/2018 – ERYTECH Announces Filing of 2017 “Document de Référence” and 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – ERYTECH PHARMA SA ERYP.PA – CASH POSITION OF €171.8 MILLION ($211.6 MILLION) AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – ERYTECH PHARMA SA ERYP.PA – REPORTED POSITIVE U.S. PHASE 1 TRIAL RESULTS IN ADULT ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA; DISCUSSION WITH FDA UPCOMING; 14/05/2018 – ERYTECH Strengthens Executive Team with the Appointment of Alex Dusek as VP of Commercial Strategy; 13/03/2018 – ERYTECH to Webcast Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference; 27/03/2018 – Oncodesign Concludes a Long Term Service-Based Partnership with ERYTECH in Oncology

M Kraus & Company increased Microchiptechnology (MCHP) stake by 16.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. M Kraus & Company acquired 5,955 shares as Microchiptechnology (MCHP)’s stock declined 4.59%. The M Kraus & Company holds 42,300 shares with $3.51 million value, up from 36,345 last quarter. Microchiptechnology now has $19.01B valuation. The stock decreased 5.58% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $84.58. About 2.64M shares traded or 12.73% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 17/05/2018 – China Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal, Signaling Thaw With U.S; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SEES MICROSEMI MERGER COMPLETED JUNE 2018; 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Microchip Technology on May 22 for “Pulse amplitude controlled current source for ultrasoun; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.49; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators

Among 7 analysts covering Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Microchip Technology has $130 highest and $95 lowest target. $111.71’s average target is 32.08% above currents $84.58 stock price. Microchip Technology had 16 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 5. B. Riley & Co maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) rating on Monday, May 6. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $12500 target. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, March 8. The rating was initiated by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 6. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MCHP in report on Monday, July 29 with “Outperform” rating.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $103.03 million. The firm is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival.