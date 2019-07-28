M Kraus & Company Upped Its Microchiptechnology (MCHP) Position by $488,310 as Stock Declined; Digi Intl (DGII) Holder Archon Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (DGII) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 90,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 68,729 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $871,000, down from 159,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Digi Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.78M market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 42,590 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 0.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 29/05/2018 – HARTING Honors Digi-Key with 2018 Distinguished Award for New Product Sales Growth; 16/05/2018 – Digi Communications NV Announces the Availability of the Instructions on the 2017 Share Dividend Payment; 18/05/2018 – Phoenix Mecano Recognizes Digi-Key as #1 Distributor for 2017; 21/05/2018 – Orion Fans Honors Digi-Key with Top Distributor 2017 Golden Fan Award, Largest Sales Volume Increase; 16/05/2018 – ECS Inc. International Recognizes Digi-Key with 2017 Top Global Distributor Award; 15/05/2018 – Carlo Gavazzi Honors Digi-Key with Outstanding Distributor Achievement Award, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl 2Q Loss/Shr 1c; 14/03/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD DSOM.KL – LARS-AKE VALDEMAR NORLING RESIGNS AS CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – YEAR -AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 373.1 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 1.57 BLN RGT; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Catalog Distributor of the Year

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 1.17 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Microchip Technology on May 22 for “Pulse amplitude controlled current source for ultrasoun; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR MICROSEMI BUY; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS INTENTION TO OFFER SR SECURED; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Purchase Microchip Technology At $75, Earn 7.7% Using Options – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Registration Now Open for Microchip’s 23rd Annual Worldwide MASTERs Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microchip: Time To Buy This Company At A Decent Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Chip stocks head for record high after Texas Instruments earnings, ahead of Intelâ€™s results – MarketWatch” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Preserve Legacy Low Pin Count (LPC) Investments with the Industry’s First Commercial eSPI to LPC Bridge – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory has 219,385 shares. Utah Retirement owns 43,868 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 508,819 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca reported 47,285 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs accumulated 8,616 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corp has 0.67% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 150,727 shares. Hilltop Holding holds 0.04% or 2,519 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability invested in 544,189 shares. 2,638 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca). 1.96 million are owned by Raymond James And Assoc. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Allstate Corporation accumulated 4,079 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Citadel Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Moreover, Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. CHAPMAN MATTHEW W sold $424,246 worth of stock or 4,660 shares.

More notable recent Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Digi International Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DGII) ROE Of 3.5%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Digi International Brings Next Generation of Speed to Enterprise Cellular Extenders with Digi EX15 – PRNewswire” published on April 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Digi International Announces Resignation of CFO – Business Wire” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Frontier Communications, Digi International, OSI, Mercury General, Ciner Resources LP, and CBIZ â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GoPro (GPRO) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates on Revenue Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 418,580 shares to 2.47 million shares, valued at $15.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.13 million activity. Riley Kevin C. sold $553,484 worth of stock or 41,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold DGII shares while 29 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.73 million shares or 1.26% more from 22.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Capital Lc accumulated 58,670 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 8,888 shares or 0% of the stock. Minnesota-based Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 14,769 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 60,396 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Legal General Grp Inc Inc Public Ltd has 0% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 46,023 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wasatch Advisors Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 373,728 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt owns 16,351 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 8,759 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested in 0% or 29,541 shares.