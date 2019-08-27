M Kraus & Company Stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) Has Upped by $488,310; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Ems Capital LP Trimmed Holding

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $147.59. About 970,433 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.73. About 2.69M shares traded or 13.73% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $200M-$250M; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In China, Japan, The Philippines, Germany And Austria For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Closing Microsemi Buy In Late May or Early June; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS INTENTION TO OFFER SR SECURED; 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING; 28/03/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Microchip Technology on May 22 for “Pulse amplitude controlled current source for ultrasoun; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $2.0B NOTE OFFERING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Stephens Ar reported 115,050 shares. Stifel Financial Corp owns 1.06M shares. Axa reported 65,907 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Atria Invs Limited Liability owns 0.2% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 36,017 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 994,062 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa, France-based fund reported 15,243 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% or 124,985 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.19% or 784,484 shares. North American Mngmt has 47,605 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Kings Point Capital Mngmt owns 48,328 shares. Tcw Grp Inc stated it has 104,908 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc stated it has 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Amalgamated Bankshares reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 534,457 shares.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 122,930 shares to 729,167 shares, valued at $46.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexanders Inc (NYSE:ALX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Ltd owns 85,435 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Moreover, Captrust Fincl has 0.23% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 398 are held by Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia. Utah Retirement Sys owns 0.07% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 43,868 shares. Mirae Asset Limited reported 45,546 shares stake. Parkside Bancshares holds 0.01% or 433 shares. Aviva Plc has 0.05% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 87,699 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc Inc accumulated 1,055 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Element Capital Management Lc holds 0.42% or 165,961 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 5.18 million shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.04% or 6,697 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs has 0.08% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Arrow, a New York-based fund reported 550 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fincl Inc has invested 0.05% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc invested 0.06% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).